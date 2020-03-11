Lake Tahoe Unified School District cancels school concerts

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Unified School District is cancelling their school concerts due to COVID-19 fears. While no cases have been confirmed in El Dorado County, the district is following their Pandemic Preparedness Plan.

The concerts that were to be held on MWednesday and Thursday have been cancelled and the school district has advised that other meetings and events may also be cancelled.

In addition to the concert cancellations, Washoe County School District is not allowing any athletics to play at any partner NIAA schools, including South Tahoe High School.

The district is urging parents to call their site principal for any questions about prevention if they can’t find the information they are looking for in the preparedness plan.