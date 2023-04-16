Lake Tahoe Unified School District 2022-23 collective bargaining proposals

Lake Tahoe Unified School District.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Public hearings will be held during the regular Board of Education Meeting at the Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board Room, 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe on April 27, 2023 commencing at 6:00 P.M. to allow the public an opportunity to comment upon the initial proposals to bargain by LTUSD Administration and South Tahoe Educators Association (STEA) for labor negotiations for the 2023-24 school year.

Below is a list of the Articles STEA is intending to submit language proposals for during negotiations:

Article XI: Unit Member Hours Article XX: Grad Span Adjustment

The term language to be in effect from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025.

Participation by parents, staff, bargaining unit leaders, and members of the community is encouraged. The purpose of the hearings is for the public to be informed of the issues that are being negotiated, to have full opportunity to express its views on the issues, and to know the positions of the representatives. Action on the initial proposals will also be taken at the April 27, 2023 meeting. Labor negotiations for the 2023/24 school year will not take place until after the proposals are approved by the Board of Education.

For more information, contact Teresa Schow, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent, (530) 541-2850 Ext. 1025.