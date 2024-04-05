Lake Tahoe Unified School District announces Hall of Distinction inductees

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In November 2023, the Lake Tahoe Unified School District introduced the Hall of Distinction recognition program, aimed at acknowledging outstanding achievements of former students, employees, and contributors to the school community. The program, encompassing a wide array of areas including scholarship, athletics, student activities, career, and community service, accepted applications from November 7 until December 31, 2023.

After a meticulous review process, a committee of local community members selected the inaugural inductees. The committee selected three candidates from the Distinguished Service category, one candidate from the Retired or Former Employee category, and one candidate from the Former Student category.

Among the distinguished honorees, Austin Angel was nominated by David and Lynn Norton for the Distinguished Service award, commending his 50-year dedication to coaching track and cross country, shaping multiple generations of students. Similarly, Kathy Haven put forth Ruth Rich for the Distinguished Service award, highlighting her unwavering support for education in the district. Wendy David, nominated by Chris Campion, was lauded for her extensive public service, including her tenure on the LTUSD Board of Education.

Susan Baker, nominated by Ms. Haven, was recognized with the Retired or Former Employee award for her exemplary advocacy for students in need.

Gerald and Jill Carter nominated Grant Franklin Carter for the Former Student award, recognizing his service to the country and his role in ensuring combat readiness in Japan.

To celebrate the induction of these exceptional individuals, LTUSD will host a ceremony on May 16, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. at the LTUSD District Office. Following the induction, the Lake Tahoe Education Foundation will host the Celebration of Education event at the Lake Tahoe Golf Course from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The community is invited to join in commemorating the achievements of past and present educators, featuring student performances and culinary delights prepared by the STHS culinary arts program. Tickets will soon be available on the LTEF website.

This initiative underscores LTUSD’s commitment to honoring those who have made significant contributions to the school community and to fostering a culture of excellence in education in South Lake Tahoe.