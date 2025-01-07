Lake Tahoe Unified School District announces tentative school closure day on Monday, January 13
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Unified School District announced schools will be closed on Monday, January 13, 2025, for the Tentative School Closure Day (snow day cancellation make-up day). The Board approved this change to the calendar last spring based on the recommendation of the Lake Tahoe Unified School District Calendar Committee.
In the interest of student learning, the Committee included three snow make-up days dispersed throughout the year, rather than extending the school year. Snow day cancellation make-up days at the end of the year often become nonacademic and unproductive. Additionally, early season snow days reduce South Tahoe High School’s fall term days. By having snow day cancellation make-up days during the first term, we aim to limit this impact.
This year serves as a trial for the new calendar plan. The district adheres to state guidelines regarding the required school days (180 student days) and hours. The district will seek input from all stakeholders as we consider future calendars.
