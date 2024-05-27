Lake Tahoe Unified School District awarded $4.7 million Community Schools Grant

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Tahoe Education Association President Jodi Dayberry announced that Lake Tahoe Unified School District was awarded a 4.7 million Community Schools Grant during the May 9 Board of Directors meeting.

This critical funding will help to retain counselors, intervention support, and programs during difficult financial times. Both Dr. Todd Cutler, Superintendent and Dayberry thanked Director of Student Services Beth Shepherd and Student Service Compliance Specialist Amber Bettencourt for their efforts in writing the successful grant application. Dayberry expressed excitement about “rolling our sleeves up and doing some great work”.

In a series of heartfelt statements marking Staff Appreciation Week, School Board members, Dayberry, and Cutler, conveyed their sincere gratitude towards the dedicated LTUSD staff. Highlighting the indispensable role of educators in shaping the lives of students, Dayberry underscored the collaborative effort required in achieving this and gave a shout out to support staff, education partners, board members, and administrators.

South Tahoe Public Utilities Water District Conservation Specialist Lauren Benefield highlighted the programs that STPUD provides in collaboration with South Tahoe Environmental Education Coalition for LTUSD students. STEEC is a coalition of over 15 environmental organizations who help to connect children to Tahoe’s nature.

STEEC implements high quality and accessible outdoor environmental education in partnership with the local schools. Benefield noted that STEED gets students out of the classroom and into the Tahoe outdoor classroom. The programs also expose students to a variety of career opportunities.

Assistant Principal Heather Hart, Athletic Director Kevin Hennessee, and Career Technical Education Specialist Isaiah Tannaci presented the Board with a comprehensive update on athletic participation and engagement at South Tahoe High School.

Hennessee provided a detailed overview, revealing that a remarkable 736 students actively participate in athletic programs at STHS. He emphasized the significance of fostering connections with students, citing research indicating that students who feel connected to their school demonstrate higher levels of success academically and maintain better attendance records.

Hennessee further highlighted the school’s commitment to a holistic approach to student development, aligning with the District’s focus on nurturing the whole child. An area of pride for the high school is its sports medicine program and facility, which Tannaci described as one of the finest in the region. He attributed this success to a fruitful partnership with Barton, which has facilitated the development of comprehensive care protocols for student-athletes.

Human Resources Director John Simons requested that the Board consider embedding snow days into the already approved 2024/25 Academic Calendar. He also presented the proposed 2025/26 Academic Calendar. The calendars will be brought to the Board as an action item at the May 23, 2024, Board meeting.

Brian Whitmore of Studio W architects updated the Board about the updated LTUSD Facilities Master Plan draft. Whitmore highlighted the efforts that the District has made to gather staff and community input including visiting each site to gather invaluable input from staff and holding a public open house. The current draft plan includes the community input gathered during the process.

Whitmore noted that four priorities rose to top during the process: complete all code, health, safety and security improvements, ensure all students have access to modern learning and support environments to compete in a Global economy, develop high quality athletic playground and outdoor learning facilities, and replace non-permanent school facilities with permanent school facilities.

Members of the STHS staff presented draft revisions to Board Policies 5127, Graduation Ceremonies and Activities and 5127.1 Valedictorian and Salutatorian. STHS leaders and counselors have collaborated with students, parents and staff over the last two years to explore options to recognize graduating seniors. The draft revisions will align achievement with the diverse student body at STHS and relieve the students of the stress associated with class rank by moving away from the Valedictorian and Salutatorian to a Cum Laude, Summa Cum Laude, and Magna Cum Laude recognition system.