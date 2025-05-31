Lake Tahoe Unified School District celebrates 2025 Hall of Distinction inductees

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On the evening of May 15, 2025, LTUSD, in partnership with the Lake Tahoe Education Foundation, proudly hosted its 2nd Annual Hall of Distinction Induction Ceremony, honoring an exceptional group of individuals who have made outstanding contributions to education, athletics, community service, and public leadership.

The LTUSD Hall of Distinction was established in 2024 to recognize District graduates, former or retired employees, and community volunteers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and achievements in fields such as scholarship, student activities, career accomplishments, athletics, and service to the District. This annual event celebrates their legacy and reminds us all of the impact one individual can make.

2025 Hall of Distinction Inductees

Distinguished Service Inductees

Kathy Haven

A transformative force in South Lake Tahoe education, Kathy Haven has dedicated her life to uplifting students through advocacy, equity-focused initiatives, and volunteer leadership. From founding the Two-Way Immersion program at Bijou Community School to serving in multiple school support roles, her efforts have enriched both the academic and emotional lives of countless students and families.

Dr. Gregory Bergner

A former LTUSD Board Member, Dr. Bergner brought his passion for science and community health into every aspect of his service. His volunteer work introduced generations to science enrichment, while his medical outreach ensured access to wellness programs and free athletic physicals for local youth.

Retired Employee Inductees

Teresita (Tere) Tibbetts

A former LTUSD educator, Tere Tibbetts championed bilingual education and community engagement. Her devotion to Spanish-speaking families and her role as a cultural bridge in the District made a lasting difference in educational access and student empowerment.

Karen Vaughan

Karen served as the beloved Cafeteria Manager at South Tahoe High School (STHS) from 1998 to 2017. Beyond ensuring students received nutritious meals, Karen fostered a sense of belonging. Her post-retirement service at the local food pantry exemplifies her unwavering commitment to community care.

Coach Tom Orlich

A legendary basketball coach at STHS, Coach Orlich led the team to state championships in 1987 and 1992. His legacy of excellence continued through his leadership at Clovis West High School and Stanford University. He has influenced countless student-athletes, coaches, and professionals far beyond the court.

Alumni Inductee

Jerod Haase

A 1992 STHS graduate, Jerod Haase exemplifies the blend of academic and athletic excellence. With a perfect 4.0 GPA and the title of Nevada State Player of the Year, Jerod’s legacy extended through a successful collegiate basketball career and coaching tenure, most recently at Stanford. His enduring connection to South Lake Tahoe and mentorship of youth make him a role model and a true Hall of Distinction honoree.

Celebrating Excellence in Education and Community

Dr. Cutler expressed deep appreciation for the honorees, whose stories embody the values of dedication, leadership, and service that LTUSD strives to instill in every student.

“As we celebrate our second year of honoring remarkable contributors through the Hall of Distinction, we are reminded how impactful one person can be,” said Dr. Cutler. “Their legacies serve as inspiration for future generations.”

Call for Nominations: LTUSD Hall of Distinction – Class of 2026

Lake Tahoe Unified School District is proud to announce that nominations for the Hall of Distinction Class of 2026 will officially open on September 15, 2025. We invite our community to recognize and celebrate outstanding individuals who have made a lasting impact on LTUSD.

Do you know someone who deserves to be honored? Please consider submitting a nomination! For full details, visit LTUSD Hall of Distinction.