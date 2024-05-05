Lake Tahoe Unified School District offers more opportunities to view draft Facilities Master Plan
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Unified School District is offering the public two more opportunities to view the site poster boards for the draft Facilities Master Plan.
The posters will be available for the public to view on the below dates and times at the District Office at 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd.
Monday, May 6, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Tuesday, May 7, 4 – 6 p.m.
During these sessions, members of the Facilities Planning Advisory Committee and the District Office Maintenance Team will be available to answer questions and take suggestions.
