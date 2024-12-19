Lake Tahoe Unified School District swears in new board members

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Robert Anderson and Ellen Camacho were officially sworn in as the newest members of the LTUSD Board of Education. Additionally, Valerie Mansfield was sworn in for her second term, continuing her dedicated service to the school district. The Board also selected Lauri Kemper to serve as President and Jon Hetherton to serve as Clerk of the Board.

Bob Anderson is a dedicated lifelong educator, who spent 26 years shaping young minds as a LTUSD classroom teacher.

Ellen Camacho’s children were educated in LTUSD schools, where Trustee Camacho volunteered in the classrooms, went on field trips, was treasurer of PABA, worked in the kitchen during Sober Grad Night and judged Senior Projects for 20 years.

Left to right: Valerie Mansfield, Jon Hetherton, Lauri Kemper, Bob Anderson, and Ellen Camacho. Provided / LTUSD

The Board looks forward to the valuable contributions and leadership that Trustee Anderson, Camacho, and Mansfield will bring as they work together to support the educational needs of the community. Their commitment to enhancing the student experience and fostering growth within the district is greatly appreciated.