Lake Tahoe Unified School District to host community conversation on mental health

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Join Lake Tahoe Unified School District for the next Community Conversation on January 14, 2025, at 6 p.m. at the LTUSD District Office, 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd. South Lake Tahoe. Local mental health experts will be discussing resources available to LTUSD students as well as current trends being seen on our campuses. Parents will have an opportunity to ask questions and discuss concerns.

Panelist include:

Amy Jackson, LTUSD

Amanda Morozumi, LTUSD advocate

A Balanced Life, Allie Server

Mountain High Recovery, Allison Hibbard

Megan Neumann, Sierra Child and Family (Wellness Centers)

Amanda Hammond, LTUSD McKinney-Vento and Foster Youth Advocate

For more details and to stay informed, please follow this link: Community Conversation

Additionally, recaps from previous Community Conversations and the latest State of the District updates can be found here: LTUSD State of the District and Community Conversations.