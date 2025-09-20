Lake Tahoe Unified School District to host Community Conversation on student bicycle, e-bike safety

Event Details: What: A Community Conversation – Student Bicycle and E-Bike Safety When: Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 6:00 – 7:00 PM Where: LTUSD District Office, 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe Who: Superintendent Cutler with a panel of safety experts Why: To foster awareness, answer questions, and encourage safe riding practices among students

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) invites families, students, and community members to join an engaging and collaborative discussion on student bicycle and e-bike safety.

The event, “A Community Conversation,” will take place on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, from 6–7 p.m. at the LTUSD District Office, 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe.

Superintendent Cutler will facilitate the evening, joined by a panel of experts who will share insights and answer questions about bicycle and e-bike use, traffic safety, and best practices to keep students safe while riding to and from school.

This discussion is part of LTUSD’s ongoing commitment to student wellness and community partnerships that promote safe, healthy, and sustainable transportation options.

All community members are welcome to attend.