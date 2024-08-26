Lake Tahoe Unified School District will be serving free meals for all students

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Lake Tahoe Unified School District announced its policy for serving meals to students under the Provision 2 / Universal Meals program for the 2024-2025 school year.

Effective July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025 all student will be served one breakfast and/or lunch at no cost at the following sites:

Bijou Community School

Meyers Elementary School

Sierra House Elementary School

Tahoe Valley Elementary School

South Tahoe Middle School

South Tahoe High School

MT Tallac

For additional information please contact Lake Tahoe Unified School District, Food Services office,

Attn: Tammy Miller, Director of Food Services, 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, CA, 96150,

(530) 541-2850, ext: 1089, Tmiller@ltusd.org .