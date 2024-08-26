Lake Tahoe Unified School District will be serving free meals for all students
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Lake Tahoe Unified School District announced its policy for serving meals to students under the Provision 2 / Universal Meals program for the 2024-2025 school year.
Effective July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025 all student will be served one breakfast and/or lunch at no cost at the following sites:
- Bijou Community School
- Meyers Elementary School
- Sierra House Elementary School
- Tahoe Valley Elementary School
- South Tahoe Middle School
- South Tahoe High School
- MT Tallac
For additional information please contact Lake Tahoe Unified School District, Food Services office,
Attn: Tammy Miller, Director of Food Services, 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, CA, 96150,
(530) 541-2850, ext: 1089, Tmiller@ltusd.org.
