Lake Tahoe Unified, Washoe County School Districts welcome students back to school

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— As the summer begins to dwindle down, families all around the basin are preparing for their children to head back to school. Both Lake Tahoe Unified School District and Washoe County School District are thrilled to welcome students back for another year, with LTUSD’s first day of classes quickly approaching.

“I think every start of the school year is always an exciting time,” said Superintendent of LTUSD Dr. Todd Cutler. “It’s a fresh start. It’s a new beginning… Every August, there’s a little bit of excitement in the air. The temperature starts to cool down, and that crips air in the morning, it just feels like school.”

LTUSD’s first day of classes is Monday, Aug. 28. There will be a Back-to-School night on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at South Tahoe Middle School, and another for elementary schools on Thursday, Sept. 7. South Tahoe High School will have a Fall Term Welcome on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to Dr. Cutler, enrollment is at approximately 3500 students, but Dr. Cutler explained that the district is continuing to see a declining enrollment year after year.

“A lot of folks moved up here during COVID, but they didn’t necessarily go to school,” said Dr. Culter. “So everybody thought we were going to have this big increase of the student population. Well, we didn’t see that. Then over the last couple years of it being hard to live up here both from the environmental component and financially, I think we’ve seen some parents decide that they can’t.”

Dr. Culter is unsure what enrollment will look like after Labor Day, as many people are still deciding if they’re going to stick out another winter in Lake Tahoe.

Overall, Cutler feels that coming back to school in the district is exciting because of the community that comes with being in school.

“I just feel like this year is going to be the best year yet,” said Dr. Culter. “My philosophy this year for the our entire district is we have to life folks up. It’s been a challenging few years, and whether it’s our students, our families, our staff, we’re here to help and support each and make this the best year.”

This year will be the third year the district implements the strategic plan, or the local control accountability plan (LCAP). The LCAP is a district-wide plan that describes how the district intends to meet annual goals for all students, with targeted academic programs to address state and local priorities.

“I believe that we continue to focus on how we’re improving as a system to meet the needs of all of our students,” said Dr. Cutler.

Incline Village schools, a part of Washoe County School District, including Incline Elementary School, Incline Middle School, and Incline High School, returned to school on Monday, Aug. 21, along with Lake Tahoe School, a private school in Incline Village.

“Staff members at our three Incline Village school have welcomed all of our students back for another successful school year, and we look forward to supporting our students as they learn and grow,” said WCSD Public Information Officer Victoria Campbell.

According to Campbell, the first day of classes went smoothly. The district is currently still complying enrollment numbers for the 2023-24 school year.

Incline Village schools are special, with many members of the community dedicated to the education of the next generation.

Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield and the district leaders have made a strong promise to the community: “We will know every student by name, strengthen and need so they graduate prepared for the future they choose, and we will deliver on this promise in partnership with our families and communities.”

Campbell explained that staff at all schools are working hard to keep that promise to all students and their families.

“The Washoe County School District is committed to helping all students find success in the classroom,” said Campbell.

Families this year will be listening closely for news on the potential closure of Incline Middle School, which was discussed in the previous school year as a potential option as a part of the district-wide Facilities Modernization Plan.

There has been no decision made on the closure, but the plan was presented to the WCSD Board of Trustees with progress, planned activities, and a schedule on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District will be returning to school Tuesday, Aug. 29. Enrollment in the district is currently sat 4,177 among 12 schools, according to the district’s website.

To learn more about LTUSD visit http://www.ltusd.org . To learn more about WSCD visit http://www.washoeschools.net/Page/1 . To learn more about TTUSD visit http://www.ttusd.org/Page/1 .