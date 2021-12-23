Lake Tahoe Unwraps Another Snow Storm for Christmas Weekend!

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. –

A Winter Storm Warning is in place until Sunday at 4 p.m. with chains required on all mountain passes in and out of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Rain has been falling through the night at lake level and snow is threatening to switch over as we type, causing traffic problems just in time for the holidays. Snow levels hovered around 7,000 – 8,000 for the past 24 hours with the ski resorts reporting anywhere from 7“ at Homewood to 16” at Mt. Rose. This brings our December snow totals so far to 81“ – 126” with much more on the way this year.

Mt. Rose Resort and Kirkwood are both closed due to poor weather conditions and Alpine at Palisades Tahoe has reported winds gusts of 132 mph.

Snow levels will begin to fall below lake level by Thursday afternoon and into the evening with the levels dropping to 5,000 feet overnight, possibly as low as 4,000.





Waking up Friday morning, we could see anywhere from 5“ – 30” of snow depending on your location and elevation with wind gusts over the ridgetops clocking in at 80-90+ mph which will affect resort lift operations.

According to the National Weather Service, “Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Breezy winds combined with large waves will create hazardous lake conditions.”

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe Basin.

“Natural avalanches and human-triggered avalanches are expected. Some avalanches may be large and destructive,” the warning said.

As always, check road and resort conditions prior to traveling and have a backup plan. Visit, nvroads.com and roads.dot.ca.gov.