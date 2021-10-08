Lake Tahoe Veterans Alliance honoring WWII veteran Garfield Ware

Garfield Ware, 98, holds a photo from his time in the military.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Veterans Alliance, along with local officials, will be hosting an event to honor WWII survivor Garfield Ware, 98.

Ware is one of the last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors. His ship, the Tennessee, was sunk in the Coral Sea and he was rescued from the ocean.

“It’s important to me as a Vietnam Veteran to acknowledge veterans of his caliber,” said Dan Browne, president of the Lake Tahoe Veterans Alliance. “Anytime I or we as a community can acknowledge his service and service of others like him, I think we need to do that.”

The event is being hosted, at no cost to the Alliance, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Revive Coffee.

Veteran Greg Holt, Congressman Tom McClintock’s deputy director for constituent services, will be presenting Ware with a Congressional Proclamation.

Browne will be presenting a proclamation on behalf of El Dorado County Supervisor Sue Novasel and Mayor Tamara Wallace will be presenting on behalf of the city.

Fire Chief Clive Savacool and Police Chief Dave Stevenson will also be making presentations.

“This is history were if not for him and all the members of the greatest generation, we could very well be speaking different languages,” Browne said.