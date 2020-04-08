Lake Tahoe virus update: El Dorado adds 3 cases, Washoe announces 5th death

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County added three more coronavirus cases Tuesday, but lowered the number in the South Lake Tahoe region.

The county has 28 positive cases, 10 are in El Dorado Hills, a jump of three from Monday, and nine cases are in the “Lake Tahoe Region” according to the county’s slightly reconfigured virus dashboard on its website.

There have been 860 tests conducted by various local agencies as well as soon from out of the area, with 710 returning negative and about 120 still pending.

Out of the 28, 15 are male and the median age is 50.

Washoe County lost its fifth resident Tuesday, a woman in her 50s. Health officials are investigating whether there were underlying health conditions.

As of Thursday evening, Washoe had 309 total cases, 273 of which are active, and 31 patients have recovered.

Douglas County added another positive case Thursday night and now has four active cases and four recoveries. A female in her 30s is the latest to test positive.

For the Quad-County area — Douglas, Story, Lyon and Carson City — it added three cases overall with two Carson City residents contracting the virus.

Quad County has 25 total cases, 17 are active, with eight recoveries. The positive cases are self-isolating in their homes according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

In Nevada, there are 2,087 positive cases with 71 deaths, five are from the northstate.

Placer County on Lake Tahoe’s West and North shores had 115 positive cases and three deaths. County officials say the virus is in Tahoe communities, including Truckee, Tahoe City, Olympic Valley, Kings Beach and Carnelian Bay.

In California, as of April 6, there are 15,865 positive cases that have factored into 374 deaths.

