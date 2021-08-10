Lake Tahoe visitor hits jackpot playing Texas Hold‘em

STATELINE, Nev. — A visitor to Harrah’s Lake Tahoe hit a jackpot this past weekend and capped a series of three big payouts at Caesars Entertainment properties in Nevada.

A rewards member, who chose not to be identified, turned a royal flush on Ultimate Texas Hold’em into a $173,279.05 payout.

The guest said he frequents the lakeside property and was in town to celebrate a 20th wedding anniversary with their spouse and a sibling’s birthday.

With the winnings, they plan to buy a new car and renovate their backyard.

Two other jackpots were hit in Las Vegas.

Brian Rodriguez, visiting Bally’s Las Vegas from Newburgh, New York, hit a mega jackpot on Blazing 7’s for $197,117.14.

The winning hand for $173,279.05 jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold’ Em at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe on Aug. 8. (Provided)



Rodriguez was in town with friends and upon winning, he graciously said he would donate a portion to charity, spend some of it on himself, and put the rest toward investments and savings, said a press release.

Later in the day, just a few blocks away, another Caesars Rewards member, who chose not to be identified, hit a straight flush on Three Card Poker at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino to cash in $96,361.

The guest was staying on-property with their family, who were in the room sleeping at the time of the win. The lucky guest said they couldn’t wait until Sunday morning breakfast to share the exciting news.