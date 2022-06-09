Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority launching new brand to promote South Shore

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority have launched a new brand.

Rachid Dahnoun/Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority this month is launching a new brand with an updated vision for promoting South Lake Tahoe as a world-class destination.

“Visit Lake Tahoe” will promote the area’s seminal and iconic attraction, Lake Tahoe, and then expand its scope to include other only-in-Tahoe experiences and attractions. More than simply “awesome,” the campaign will showcase how these touchpoints inspire “Awe and then Some.”

The brand came to life through a culmination of research with local residents, agencies, hotels, restaurants and other businesses that rely on tourism and enlightened environmental philosophy. The direction of the brand is rooted in sustainable tourism, a balanced approach that places importance on social and environmental impacts along with economic benefits.

“This initiative was a collaborative effort that involved representatives from the entire community to address pertinent issues that will help guide our future,” said Carol Chaplin, president of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority. “We appreciate that enthusiastic support and passionate input to arrive at the new Visit Lake Tahoe brand.”

Sustainable tourism: A balanced approach

As part of its new 10-year vision, the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority will strive to be considered as one of the world’s top destination marketing organizations known for leading sustainable tourism. This means balancing the organization’s mission to market the South Shore of Lake Tahoe as a unique, year-round destination with the associated social and environmental impacts, ensuring the region continues to thrive. The new Visit Lake Tahoe brand campaign will encourage newcomers to create a deep connection with Lake Tahoe, a bond that will naturally result in a passion to preserve its grandeur for generations to come.

The lake first

Every visit to the region centers around the lake. Guests have long been drawn by its spectacular vistas, crystal clear waters and sheer majesty. A natural connection to the lake is shared by both locals and visitors; it draws people back year after year to make lifelong memories. The new plan also marries responsibility for protecting the lake with intelligent economic planning.

The lake plus

While the lake is the primary attraction, there are many uniquely Tahoe experiences that set the region apart. A typical Tahoe day may include a private boat excursion, wine tasting on a yacht or classic wooden boat, or scenic paddlewheel boat ride to Emerald Bay plus a night of world-class gaming and nightlife at South Shore casinos. Or perhaps a morning standup paddleboard or clear kayak session plus a tour of local brewpubs. A bike ride overlooking the lake plus a lakefront meal. The possibilities are nearly endless; simply start with the lake then select an adventure.

Total Tahoe experience: ‘Awe and then Some’

The phrase “Awe and then Some” is a fitting tagline at front-and-center in the marketing creative used to launch the new Visit Lake Tahoe brand and will be brought to life via stunning imagery of Lake Tahoe juxtaposed alongside action-packed shots of uniquely Tahoe experiences.

As a destination marketing organization representing a diverse group of partners, it’s imperative the new Visit Lake Tahoe brand be as clear as the lake in its communications. To accomplish this feat, the Lake Tahoe Visitor Authority collaborated with Noble Studios of Reno to create both the marketing creative and initial media plan for the upcoming 2022 summer season. The new Visit Lake Tahoe “Awe and then Some” branding and messaging will utilize both traditional and digital placements targeting drive markets and key gateway air cities.

For more information, visit http://www.VisitLakeTahoe.com .