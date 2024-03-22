Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority recognized at California industry awards ceremony

STATELINE, Nev. – The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and its agency of record, Noble Studios, were presented with the Visit California’s Poppy Award recognizing the creativity and effectiveness in tourism marketing for the destination’s Awe ‘and then’ Some paid brand campaign under $1 million http://www.visitlaketahoe.com .

Visit California received hundreds of submissions this year for its Poppy Awards that recognize some of the best work in the industry. Winners were announced on Tuesday, March 12, at the Poppy Awards gala that closed out Outlook Forum in Greater Palms Springs.

The comprehensive research-driven renaming and rebranding initiative, Awe ‘and then’ Some was created by Noble Studios to assist the organization’s evolving move into the future. The journey for the multifaceted campaign was rooted in collaboration between LTVA, its board of directors, marketing, sales, and PR committees with Noble Studios. The strategic approach painted a complete picture of the “total Tahoe” experience, immersing visitors in awe-inspiring landscapes, vibrant entertainment, sustainable messaging, and the combination of indoor and outdoor recreation famous to the area.

LTVA and its agency of record, Noble Studios, were presented with the Best Paid Campaign Under $1 Million at the Visit California Poppy Awards. Pictured L-R: Caroline Beteta, President and CEO of Visit CA; Juraj Sojka, Director of Tourism, Visit Lake Tahoe; Danni Winter, Marketing Director, Noble Studios; and Carla Murray, vice Chair of Visit CA and President of Marriot International, U.S. West Region. Provided / Visit California.

“Our commitment to highlighting responsible tourism messages is forefront and to be recognized for that effort is gratifying,” said Carol Chaplin, President & CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority. “Through the power of our collaboration with staff, board of directors and the entire Noble Studios team, a memorable and effective campaign was developed that resonates with our audiences.”

With a deep understanding of the target audience that included locals and visitors, the rebranding put special emphasis on sustainability audiences. The linchpin of unified values and clarified messaging, embraced locals and brought together stakeholders, behind a sustainability philosophy that sets Visit Lake Tahoe up for the future. The campaign’s ad creative inspired travelers by highlighting the emotional connection and unique experiences available at Lake Tahoe while reminding audiences to preserve the timeless wonder of Tahoe.

The Awe ‘and then’ Some results generated an impressive 135 million impressions, video 3.3 million views (a 51% view rate) and the clickthrough rate for paid social came in at 0.72%. Clicks clocked in at 327,000, while a 66% increase in average session duration from paid search year-over-year points to increased engagement with Visit Lake Tahoe. In total, the campaign yielded a 279% increase in partner referrals from paid search.

The rebrand drove affected bookings and stays. Hotel occupancy grew 10% year-over-year (56% vs. 50.8%). Lake Tahoe also saw higher overnight stays compared to benchmarks, plus increased average visitor spending. Lodging referral conversion rates increased 27% from paid traffic. Out-of-state, anywhere but California and Nevada, lodging referrals rose 24% from paid media and 88% from paid search. The gains across traffic, bookings and revenue metrics showcase the rebrand’s role in propelling Lake Tahoe tourism growth.

The campaign drove a 129% increase in interaction rate across all campaigns while decreasing cost per conversion by 24% across the board. These gains in efficiency and engagement highlight the success of the redesigned ad creative and targeting strategies.

“Winning the Poppy Award with Visit Lake Tahoe a second time is a milestone moment that fills us with immense pride and gratitude,” said Jarrod Lopiccolo, CEO of Noble Studios. “It’s a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when our teams come together, united by a common goal to showcase the magic of Lake Tahoe for generations to come. Here’s to more incredible sustainable tourism achievements ahead.”