Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority recognized with top honor at annual U.S. Travel Association awards ceremony

STATELINE, Nev. – The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and its agency of record, Noble Studios, were presented with the prestigious Destiny Award by the U.S. Travel Association at the annual Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations conference for the destination marketing organization’s integrated “Awe and Then Some” marketing campaign ( http://www.visitlaketahoe.com ).

The ESTO Destiny Awards event in Savannah, Ga., recognized top-tier local and regional destination marketing work that represented imaginative executions that drove measurable growth. As part of a comprehensive research-driven renaming and rebranding initiative, “Awe and Then Some” was created by Noble Studios to assist the organization’s evolving move into the future. The journey for the multifaceted campaign was rooted in collaboration between LTVA, its board of directors, marketing, sales, and PR committees with Noble. The strategic approach painted a complete picture of the “total Tahoe” experience, immersing visitors in awe-inspiring landscapes, vibrant entertainment, sustainable messaging and the combination of indoor and outdoor recreation famous to the area.

“This recognition reinforces our commitment to highlighting responsible tourism messages,” said Carol Chaplin, President & CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority. “Through the power of our collaboration with staff and the entire Noble Studios team, a memorable and effective campaign was developed that resonates with our audiences.”

Pictured L-R (B.C. LeDoux, CCO/Managing Director/Partner with Noble Studios; Stuart Maas, Senior Director of Marketing & Business Development with LTVA, and Jarrod Lopiccolo, CEO/Partner with Noble Studios. Provided

With a deep understanding of the target audience, the rebranding was aimed at locals and visitors with a special emphasis on sustainability audiences. The local campaign engaged the community, sharing LTVA’s new brand purpose, 10-year sustainability vision , and core principles to generate enthusiasm. The campaign’s ad creative inspired travelers by highlighting the emotional connection and unique experiences available at Lake Tahoe while reminding audiences to preserve the timeless wonder of Tahoe.

The “Awe and Then Some” results generated an impressive 135 million impressions, surpassed eight million views with captivating brand video, and a 602% increase in organic stakeholder referrals.

The successful achievements underscores both organizations’ commitment to data-informed creative strategies that captivate audiences while delivering measurable results.

“Winning the ESTO Destiny Award is a rewarding achievement for both organizations,” said Jarrod Lopiccolo, CEO of Noble Studios. “Every stunning sunset, hidden alpine lake and beaming smile captured in this campaign reminds us why we love the magic of Lake Tahoe. It reflects the innovative spirit and passion that drives our partnership with the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority.”