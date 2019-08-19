Lake Tahoe weather: Another warm, sunny week in forecast

The view from Diamond Peak Ski Resort Monday morning.

Alert Tahoe

The current streak of sunny summer weather will continue this week in the Tahoe Basin.

Temperatures will steadily rise through the week from the mid-70s to the mid-80s by the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

Monday is set to be the coldest day of the week, with a high temperature hovering around 77 degrees on South Shore. Conditions will be sunny with light winds of 5 to 10 mph expected.

The overnight low will hit 51 degrees. Skies will be clear.

Tuesday will be warmer with a high temperature of 80 degrees on South Shore, according to the weather service. Similar to Monday, conditions on Tuesday will be sunny with a chance of light winds in the afternoon.

The overnight low will fall to 53 degrees. Skies will be clear.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high temperature of 84 degrees, according to the weather service. Afternoon winds of 5 mph are possible.

The overnight low will be around 55 mph. Skies will be clear.

Thursday will resemble Wednesday, with a high temperature of 84 degrees on South Shore and mostly sunny conditions, according to the weather service.

NWS-Reno-2

The overnight low will dip to a warm 56 degrees on South Shore.

Friday will be sunny and warm with a high temperature of 84 degrees.