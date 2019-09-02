Lake Tahoe weather: Forecast includes slight chance of thunderstorms

The view from Zephyr Cove Monday morning.

Alert Tahoe

After a lengthy streak of sunny conditions Lake Tahoe could see some thunderstorms this week.

A sunny and warm Labor Day will lead to several days with a slight chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. More mild temperatures will follow.

Monday is expected to be sunny and warm with the high temperature on South Shore reaching 84 degrees. It will be windy, with breezes of 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could be as strong as 25 mph.

The overnight low is expected to fall to 52 degrees. Conditions will be clear.

Tuesday will be similarly warm, according to the weather service. There will be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Conditions will otherwise be sunny. Winds of 5-10 mph are possible in the afternoon.

The overnight temperature will be a warm 57 degrees on South Shore. Partly cloudy conditions will be present.

Wednesday also brings a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., according to the weather service. Conditions will otherwise be sunny with a high temperature of 76 degrees.

The overnight low will fall to 55 degrees. Conditions will be mostly sunny.

Thursday will be sunny and noticeably cooler with a high of 72 degrees on South Shore. The overnight low will fall to around 53 degrees.

Friday will be similar to Friday with sunny conditions and a high temperature on South Shore around 73 degrees.