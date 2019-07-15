Lake Tahoe weather: Mild conditions to start, then warming temperatures to close out week

The view from Dollar Point Monday morning.

Alert Tahoe

Lake Tahoe will start the week with mild temperatures before temperatures climb close to 80 degrees heading into the weekend.

Monday will be sunny with light winds increasing from 5-10 mph to 10-15 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. The high temperature in South Lake Tahoe will reach 73 degrees — a noticeable dip from Sunday’s high of 79 degrees.

The overnight low will fall to 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be nearly identical to Monday, with sunny conditions and a high of 73 degrees in South Lake Tahoe, according to the weather service. Tuesday is expected to be blustery with winds as strong as 20 mph.

The overnight low will dip to 51 degrees.

Wednesday is expected to be the week’s last day of mild temperatures. South Lake Tahoe’s high will reach 75 degrees, according to the weather service. Conditions will be sunny with light winds of 5 mph.

The overnight low will hit 52 degrees in South Lake Tahoe.

Thursday will be warmer with the high reaching 79 degrees in South Lake Tahoe, according to the weather service. Conditions will be mostly sunny, with cloud coverage potentially increasing later in the day.

Friday is expected to bring sunny conditions and a high temperature of 79 degrees.