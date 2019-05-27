Lake Tahoe weather: Rain, warmer temperatures in the forecast

The view at Homewood Ski Resort Monday morning.

Alert Tahoe

Lake Tahoe will see more normal springtime temperatures this week, along with a strong chance of rain.

Memorial Day will see a strong chance of rain from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The snow level is expected to hover around 6,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

“A band of rain will continue to move south along the Sierra Front this morning with generally light rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch,” states the weather service.

“It will fall as snow above 6500 feet, but any road accumulation will be limited to the highest passes such as Mt. Rose Summit.”

Conditions will be partly sunny with a high temperature near 49 degrees. Winds of 5-10 mph are likely. The overnight low will fall to 38 degrees.

Tuesday will mark a notable warming trend that will continue through the week. The high temperature will reach 58 degrees in South Lake Tahoe. There will be a 20% chance of precipitation. The overnight low will fall to 40 degrees.

Wednesday’s high will climb to 60 degrees. There will be a 50% chance of precipitation. The overnight low will fall to 41 degrees.

Thursday is expected to be much like Wednesday.