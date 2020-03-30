Lake Tahoe weather: Snow moves out of the area, but strong winds remain

A view from an Alert Tahoe weather camera.

Provided

The snowy weather leaves the Lake Tahoe Basin this week but strong winds will remain.

The National Weather Service in Reno calls for a 20% percent chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. Monday and then mixing with rain after 2 p.m. as temperatures reach into the mid 40s.

Along with a bit of precipitation, the winds will be strong through Wednesday. NWS issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 2 p.m. Monday and lasts through 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Southwest winds are expected to reach 35 mph on the lake, causing waves up to 3 feet that will be crashing hard into the beaches at Sand Harbor and Incline Village.

NWS said small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.

The low Monday night dips to about freezing with Tuesday showing the same expected temps with the high possibly reaching 50.

On Wednesday, the thermostat drops into the low 20s with a high near 50 with winds reaching up to 25 mph.

That freeze-thaw cycle repeats itself into the weekend where a chance of snow appears on the radar Saturday night.

Mostly clear and sunny skies are forecast for this week.