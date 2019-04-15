Lake Tahoe weather: Springtime storm could bring up to 10 inches of snow above 7,000 feet

The view from the Alert Tahoe webcam at Homewood Ski Resort Monday morning.

Alert Tahoe

The Tahoe Basin could see a small shot of springtime snow to start the week, which is expected to end on a mostly sunny note.

Monday will bring a 60 percent chance of precipitation after 11 a.m.

Snow levels, as of early Monday morning, were around 7,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. Snow levels could rise slightly higher later in the morning before eventually falling to roughly 5,500 – 6,000 feet Tuesday morning.

Elevations above 7,000 feet could see 3 – 10 inches of snow through Tuesday morning. Lake level likely won’t see more than a dusting of 1 inch.

According to the weather service, snow is not expected to easily stick to road surfaces, even mountain passes, during the day. However, that could change in the evening when colder air is expected to move into the area.

Breezy conditions with gusts as strong as 35 mph are in the forecast.

Monday is expected to bring a high of 46 degrees and a low of 33 degrees in South Lake Tahoe.

Spring showers are expected Tuesday morning before mostly sunny conditions move into the area around noon. The Tahoe Basin will see similar temperatures on Tuesday compared to Monday.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected through the remainder of the week. High temperatures will eventually climb to the 60s by Thursday.