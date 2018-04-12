Lake Tahoe weather: Storm brings 8 inches of new snow to Sierra-at-Tahoe

At least one Lake Tahoe ski resort is reporting over ½ a foot of snow in less than 24 hours.

Sierra-at-Tahoe said the storm that moved through the region late Wednesday and early Thursday dumped 8 inches of new snow. Snow totals from other South Shore resorts were not immediately available Thursday morning.

The fresh powder comes just as Sierra-at-Tahoe plans to wind down the 2017-18 season this weekend. Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village and Northstar California also plan to close after this coming weekend.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort closed for the season after this past weekend. Heavenly Mountain Resort will stop the chair lifts after Sunday, April 22.

A few scattered snow showers remain possible at Lake Tahoe Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation in South Lake Tahoe, which is expected to see a high temperature of 34 degrees Thursday.

Sunny conditions with high temperatures in the 50s are expected Friday and Saturday.