Lake Tahoe weather: Storm could bring 6 inches of new snow above 7,000 feet

The National Weather Service in Reno has extended a winter weather advisory that was set to expire Friday morning.

The advisory will run until 4 p.m. today. An additional 3-6 inches of snow could accumulate above 7,000 feet this afternoon, with up to 9 inches possible in areas along the Sierra Crest.

The highest snow totals are expected west of California Route 89.

Snow levels will rise above 8,000 feet by Friday evening. Lake level (elevation 6,225 feet) and lower elevations can expect rain through much of the day.

Along with the warning of winter weather, the weather service has issued a wind advisory for the region.

The strongest winds are expected this afternoon. Gusts ranging from 55-65 mph are possible. Some gusts in wind-prone areas could be as strong as 75 mph, the weather service warns.

“Winds will be the main story across western Nevada today with some damaging wind gusts possible.”

The wind advisory expires at 7 p.m. today.

The combination of wind and precipitation could make for hazardous road conditions on mountain passes. The weather service advises proceeding with caution and, if possible, avoid traveling altogether.

“Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.”

The first winter storm that moved through the region Wednesday night and Thursday morning delivered about ½ a foot of snow to most Tahoe-area resorts.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort, which opens Saturday, reported 11 inches of new snow Thursday morning. Northstar California reported 7 inches, Squaw Valley & Alpine Meadows reported 6 inches, Heavenly Mountain reported 5 inches and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reported 5-7 inches.

As of Friday morning, Mt. Rose is reporting 3-4 inches of snow overnight, while Squaw is reporting 2 inches at lower elevation and 6 inches at the upper mountain. Heavenly is reporting 1 inch of new snow.