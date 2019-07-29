Lake Tahoe weather: Sunny conditions, cooler temperatures expected

The view from Timber Cove Monday morning.

Tahoe South

The upcoming week will be mostly sunny with near-normal temperatures at Lake Tahoe.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high temperature of 78 degrees in South Lake Tahoe, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. Winds of 5 to 10 mph are expected before gradually increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, with gusts as strong as 25 mph.

The overnight low in South Lake Tahoe will fall to 52 degrees.

Sunny conditions are in the forecast through the week.

Tuesday will be slightly colder, with a high temperature around 76 degrees in South Lake Tahoe, the weather service reports. Similar to Monday, afternoon winds are expected Tuesday, with gusts as strong as 20 mph.

Tuesday’s overnight low will drop to 49 degrees.

The cooling trend will continue through the remainder of the week, with high temperatures declining through the week, according to the weather service. Wednesday will bring a high of 75, Thursday will be near 74 and Friday’s high is expected to be 73 degrees in South Lake Tahoe.

Wednesday could be less breezy than Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to increase over the weekend.