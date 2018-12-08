Lake Tahoe weather: Sunny conditions through weekend, snow possible next week

There will be no fresh snow this weekend at Lake Tahoe.

Conditions will be sunny with high temperatures reaching the mid-40s Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. Lows will be in the mid to high-20s.

Winds are expected to be relatively calm with breezes of 5 mph possible.

The next chance of precipitation comes Monday. There will be a slight chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow at lake level. The chance of precipitation for the day will be 20 percent in South Lake Tahoe and 30 percent in Incline Village.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

“While this appears to be a weak storm, even light amounts of snow could produce major travel impacts if it falls during the wrong time of the day,” states the weather service. “The usual advice applies: Be prepared for winter travel conditions Monday into Tuesday.”