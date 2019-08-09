Lake Tahoe weather: Sunny, cooler weekend in forecast

Lake Tahoe viewed Friday morning.

Alert Tahoe

The Tahoe Basin is in store for a sunny, cooler weekend.

Friday will bring some slight cloud coverage, but will otherwise be sunny.

The high temperature on South Shore will be about 69 degrees. Southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph are expected. Gusts as strong as 30 mph are possible.

The overnight low will fall to 47 degrees. Mostly clear skies are anticipated.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 65 degrees on South Shore. Like Friday, Saturday will be breezy with gusts as strong as 30 mph.

The overnight low will fall to 43 degrees.

Sunday will mark the start of a warming trend in the Tahoe Basin. The high will climb to 70 degrees on South Shore. Light winds of 5 mph are possible, and conditions will be sunny.

The overnight low will be around 49 degrees.

The warming is expected to continue into the start of next week. Monday’s high will reach about 75 degrees on South Shore.