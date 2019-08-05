Lake Tahoe weather: Sunny, dry week ahead

A view of Lake Tahoe Monday, Aug. 5.

Alert Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is in store for another dry, warm week.

Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast Monday through Friday, as are high temperatures ranging from 80 degrees to the mid 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

Monday will start the week with sunny conditions, light winds and a high temperature in South Lake Tahoe of 80 degrees. Afternoon winds are expected to range from 5 to 10 mph.

The overnight low on South Shore will dip to 53 degrees.

Tuesday will bring slightly more cloud coverage although conditions will be mostly sunny. Winds of 5 to 10 mph are again expected in the afternoon, according to the weather service. The high temperature will reach 77 degrees — the first day in a moderate cooling off period through the week.

The forecast calls for an overnight low of 54 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 76 degrees in South Lake Tahoe.

The overnight low will fall to 51 degrees.

NWS-Reno

Thursday will be largely identical to Wednesday, according to the weather service’s forecast.

Thursday’s overnight low will fall to 48 degrees.

Friday will be slightly colder with a high of 75 degrees.