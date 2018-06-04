Lake Tahoe weather: Sunny skies, warm temperatures this week; wind advisory slated for Monday

With sunny skies and high temperatures around 70 degrees, the Tahoe region is in store for a week of perfect weather.

Sunny conditions are in the forecast through the week and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s high temperature in South Lake Tahoe is expected to reach 73 degrees. High temperatures on South Shore will range from 73 to 69 degrees throughout the week.

The service has issued a wind advisory Monday for Tahoe and Donner, Fallen Leaf, Prosser and Boca lakes. The advisory will take effect at 11 a.m. and run through 10 p.m. Monday. Winds could be 15-25 mph with gusts as strong as 35 mph. Waves could be 2-3 feet high.