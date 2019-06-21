Lake Tahoe weather: Sunshine, warming temperatures expected this weekend

Tahoe can expect plenty of sunshine this weekend.

Lake Tahoe will see plenty of sunshine and some seasonally cold temperatures heading into the weekend.

Friday, the summer summer solstice, will mark a drop in temperatures with a high of 64 degrees expected in South Lake Tahoe, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. If the expected high holds true it would be about 10 degrees colder than the average for this time of year.

Conditions will be mostly sunny with some light breezes of 5-10 mph possible.

“This may yield choppy conditions for Lake Tahoe through this evening with gusts up to 25 mph possible,” the weather service cautions.

The overnight low will fall to 40 degrees.

Saturday will bring a slight warming, with the high temperature in South Lake Tahoe expected to be about 3 degrees warmer than Friday. Light winds are expected.

The overnight low will be in the mid-40s.

Sunday will bring a return to more seasonal temperatures with a high temperature expected to climb into the low 70s. Afternoon winds of 5-10 mph are possible.

Colder temperatures in the low 60s are expected to return next week.