Lake Tahoe weather: Temperatures climbing into 80s; rapid snowmelt expected

Temperatures will be above average this week.

Ryan Hoffman / Provided

It is going to start feeling more like summer this week in the Sierra Nevada as temperatures march into the high 70s and low 80s.

Along with warmer temperatures and sunshine, conditions will stay mostly dry through much of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

“Above average temperatures will prevail this week, with Tuesday and Wednesday expected to be the warmest as highs reach 95 degrees in lower elevations. Dry conditions are expected through Tuesday, then isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible from Wednesday through next weekend.”

The weather service warns that the warmer temperatures will lead to rapid snowmelt at higher elevations, which will increase flows in Sierra streams.

“The elevated, swift, cold flows may affect hikers and campers in and near the Sierra,” the weather service cautions. “Peak flows overnight may catch those camping close to creeks and streams off guard, so campers are advised to avoid setting up camp too close to creeks and streams. Hikers should be alert for snow bridges over creeks in higher elevations.”

The weather service states there is not enough snowpack to cause flooding in the Truckee River system and the Carson River, but smaller streams in the Tahoe Basin will likely see high and potentially dangerous flows.

Monday will be mostly sunny with calm winds of 5 mph possible in the afternoon, according to the weather service. The high temperature will reach about 78 degrees, while the overnight low will fall to 44.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high temperature of 82 degrees. Conditions will be largely calm. The low will fall to 48 degrees.

NWS-Reno

Wednesday will bring a slight chance, 20%, of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Conditions otherwise will be mostly sunny with light winds of 5 mph. The high will hit 78 degrees in South Lake Tahoe while the overnight low will drop to 49.

The chance of storms will likely move out of the area by Thursday, which will be mostly sunny.

The high temperature will reach 76 degrees on South Shore. The overnight low is expected to be about 49 degrees.