Lake Tahoe weather: Warm, dry week in forecast

The view from DL Bliss State Park Monday morning.

Residents and visitors at Lake Tahoe can expect mostly sunny conditions and warm temperatures heading toward the holiday weekend.

High temperatures are expected to range from the low 80s early in the week to the mid 70s by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

Monday is expected to bring a high temperature of 82 degrees on South Shore. Conditions will be sunny with light afternoon winds of 5 mph expected.

The overnight low will dip to 55 degrees. Mostly clear skies and calm conditions are anticipated.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday in terms of temperature and conditions, according to the weather service. The high on South Shore is expected to hit 83 degrees. The forecast calls for sunny conditions and light afternoon winds of 5 mph.

The overnight low will hit 56 degrees. Conditions will be partly cloudy.

Wednesday will be slightly colder with some cloud coverage, per the weather service. The high temperature will hit 79 degrees on South Shore. Conditions will be mostly sunny with light winds of 5 mph.

The overnight low will fall to 54 degrees. Conditions will be mostly clear.

Thursday is expected to bring a high temperature of 77 degrees. Conditions will be mostly sunny, according to the weather service.

The overnight low will fall to 52 degrees.

Friday is expected to resemble Thursday with a high temperature on South Shore of 77 degrees.