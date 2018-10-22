Lake Tahoe weather: Warm temperatures and sunshine in forecast

Lake Tahoe is in store for another warm and dry week.

High temperatures in the Tahoe Basin are expected to range in the low-to-mid 60s throughout the week, with South Lake Tahoe seeing a high of 63 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. The high temp will steadily climb during the week, eventually reaching 67 degrees on Friday.

Incline Village’s high temperature today will reach 60 degrees. Its high on Friday is expected to hit 65 degrees.

Aside from some cloud coverage Wednesday, the weather service predicts sunny conditions through the week and into the weekend. Those conditions, along with seasonally warm temperatures, are expected to linger in the region into next week.

“Dry weather is expected through next week as high pressure strengthens over CA/NV,” the weather service states. “We will likely see periods of mid and high clouds over the region as the storm track will remain over the Pacific Northwest and keep precipitation out of our forecast area. Temperatures remain above normal into next weekend with highs in the 70s across western Nevada and 60s in the Sierra and northeast California.”