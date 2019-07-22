Lake Tahoe weather: Warm temperatures, slight chance of thunderstorms this week

The view from Timber Cove Monday morning.

Tahoe South

Amid warm and mostly sunny conditions, Lake Tahoe will see a slight chance of thunderstorms this week.

Monday will start the week with a high temperature of 80 degrees in South Lake Tahoe, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. Southwest winds are expected to range from 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as strong as 20 mph.

There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Monday. Conditions will be partly cloudy, with an overnight low around 57 degrees. There is a 20% chance of precipitation.

A slight chance of thunderstorms will linger into Tuesday morning before 11 a.m. The high temperature will reach 74 degrees in South Lake Tahoe, according to the weather service. Light winds of 10 to 15 mph are expected, with gusts as strong as 25 mph.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with an overnight low around 53 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high temperature of 79 degrees, per the weather service. The overnight low will fall to 56 degrees.

Thursday could bring slightly increased cloud coverage, but will otherwise be nearly identical to Wednesday.