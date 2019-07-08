Lake Tahoe weather: Warming trend to drive temps toward 80s

The view from the Alert Tahoe webcam.

The week will start with below-average temperatures before warming to close out the week right around the average for early July.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in South Lake Tahoe around 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. That is about 5-7 degrees colder than the average for this time of year.

Winds will pick up in the afternoon ranging from 5-10 mph, with gusts as strong as 20 mph, according to the weather service.

Tuesday will bring a high of 72 degrees and mark the start of a warming trend that will continue until temperatures reach the average.

“Temperatures will warm to right around average by midweek with highs near 90 in the valleys and 80 in the Sierra,” the weather service states.

Much like Monday, Tuesday will bring afternoon breezes of 5-10 mph. Conditions will be sunny.

The overnight low will drop to 51 degrees — a trend that is expected to continue through the remainder of the week.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high temperature of 73 degrees in South Lake Tahoe.

Thursday will be about 4 degrees warmer and sunny.