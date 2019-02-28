Lake Tahoe weather: Winter storm watch issued for late Friday; 1 foot of snow possible

One winter storm winds down, another moves in.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe region starting Friday night and lasting until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Heavy snow will be possible at times. Lake level could see 6-10 inches of new snow, while elevations above 7,000 feet could see 10-20 inches of snow in less than 24 hours.

“Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage,” the weather service warns.

A previous winter storm warning expired at 4 a.m. Thursday. The storm delivered several feet of snow to area ski resorts over the course of three days.

Snow total predictions for the storm were severely downgraded less than 24 hours into the storm warning.

Thursday is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow at lake level, with mostly snow expected after 4 p.m., according to the weather service. South Lake Tahoe could see total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Breezy conditions with winds ranging from 15 to 20 mph and gusts as strong as 40 mph are likely today.

The total daytime high Thursday will reach 39 degrees in South Lake Tahoe.