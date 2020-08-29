Lake Tahoe weekend weather begins with dense smoke advisory

Smoke has made air quality poor at Lake Tahoe.

Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The weekend at Lake Tahoe is beginning with a dense smoke advisory from the National Weather Service in Reno.

Smoke from the North Complex in the Portola area of Plumas County will drift into the basin Saturday.

The advisory is for the greater Tahoe area mainly north of the lake.

Anybody with respiratory issues should remain indoors with the unhealthy air.

NWS says to avoid strenuous activity, especially if you are sensitive to poor air quality, such as the elderly, children and anyone with chronic illness or respiratory problems, and consider postponing outdoor activities.

Check airnow.gov for the latest air quality information.

The high temperature for Saturday And Sunday is expected to be in the mid 70s with the low around 53. Winds will be light, 5 mph from the northwest which becomes stronger in the evening, 5-10 mph, coming from the southwest.

The same forecast is called for on Monday.

The temperatures for next week are forecast to be in the high 70s with lows in the mid to low 50s.