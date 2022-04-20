Lake Tahoe Wildfire Awareness Campaign established by supervisors

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County supervisors unanimously approved a proclamation on Tuesday for a wildfire awareness campaign that will last through summer and into fall.

The Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to make May through October the Lake Tahoe Wildfire Awareness Campaign.

May has historically been known as Wildfire Awareness Month, but with the increase in severity and duration of fire season, and the economic and social impact, the board signed off on running an education campaign for the duration of fire season.

“This is about education,” said District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel who recommended the campaign to the board.

The theme for this year is “Tahoe Wildfire Ready.”

The proclamation was unanimously supported by supervisors on Tuesday.

Supervisors also approved sending a letter to Congressman Tom McClintock that supports his legislation (HR 6903) that would require the Forest Service to attempt to suppress wildfires within 24 hours. Congressman Doug LaMalfa also sponsored the legislation.

Supervisors added in the letter that more be done relative to overall forest management and fire suppression activities and to have some flexibility with the 24-hour requirement.

“Upon listening to our local fire professionals and constituents, we feel a more holistic approach should be taken relative to overall forest management and fire suppression activities,” the letter said. “Examples include legislative and policy changes relative to overall forest management, forest thinning projects on both public and private land, investing in long-term agreements for timber that foster investments in new and sustainable lumber and biomass facilities, increasing work on defensible space and community resiliency projects, and utilizing both prescribed and natural fire where safe and appropriate.

“Lastly, we want to ensure that any proposed legislation allows our firefighting professionals the ability to use all tools available to them and the flexibility to make the most prudent decisions as possible depending on the nature and risks of each fire, while holding them accountable for doing it safely,” the letter continued. “Due to the high fuel loads and extreme weather conditions, our firefighter professionals must have the flexibility to adjust to the specific circumstances of each fire, recognizing there may be circumstances when it is not in the best interest to extinguish a fire within 24 hours.”

A – BOS Letter of Support of HR 6903.pdf