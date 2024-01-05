Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care names Cathrine Mendez as new Executive Director

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Board named Cathrine Mendez the new Executive Director of LTWC.

Mendez joins LTWC with a background in wild animal-focused organizations, combined with a deep passion for creating working relationships with local organizations and promoting community-based educational programs, she will help to further advance the mission of the organization which celebrated its 45th anniversary last year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cathrine as our new Executive Director, she will bring experience, enthusiasm, and great communication skills to our organization. We feel very lucky to have found her and look forward to a successful 2024 season with her at the helm,” said the Executive Director Search Committee

Mendez assumed the role on January 2, 2024, she will manage all day-to-day operations for LTWC one of the largest animal rescue, rehabilitation, and release centers in California with a first-of-its-kind wild animal critical care hospital.

Mendez will oversee the 46th season, which includes Wildlife Wednesdays, Kids Klub Saturdays, and Lake Tahoe’s award-winning Wild and Free Event. She will also lead fundraising programs, as well as create educational and community engagement initiatives.

Learn more about Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care and how to get involved at LTWC.org