Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care receives $500k matching grant for animal hospital

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care has received a matching grant from a pair of agencies totaling $500,000 that will help build a full service veterinary hospital.

The Bently Foundation and MH Buckeye are committed to keeping wildlife wild and donated a matching grant to LTWC.

This year’s multiple, devastating fires have not only created an immediate wild animal medical emergency, but also a long-term healthcare need for Lake Tahoe’s wildlife, said a press release.

In response, The Bently Foundation and MH Buckeye have established a $500,000 matching grant to help build Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care’s Animal Hospital and Care Unit.

This new facility will include animal hospital services, a neonatal nursery, operating room and recovery rooms, along with other care and treatment spaces needed for a full-service veterinary hospital, including 24-hour care services. When completed, rescued wild animals in the Tahoe Basin can be cared for in the region’s first dedicated wild animal hospital.





With the matching grant, everyone can make double the impact for the hospital’s construction. Each dollar donated to the hospital campaign will be matched — dollar for dollar — up to a total contribution of $500,000.

For more information, visit: https://ltwc.org/wildlife-hospital/ .