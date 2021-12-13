Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care receives bear cub

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care has received its first bear cub of the 2021-22 winter season.

The Ponderosa communtiy watched for the cub’s mother but she didn’t return.

Provided

The bear cub is a California black bear from the Ponderosa community who appears to be only 10-to-11 months old, said the wildlife shelter in a press release. He weighs about 25 pounds and is generally in good health and is eating well.

“Fortunately, he has no apparent injuries or health issues,” said the release.

The Ponderosa community had been keeping a watchful eye on him and was hoping his mother would return, but after weeks of being alone, California Department of Fish and Wildlife decided that it was best that he be sent to LTWC for his overall care and well-being.

The Ponderosa bear cub will be cared for and taught essential survival skills for his eventual return to the wild. LTWC will continue to update everyone on the bear’s progress on their social media pages.

This new arrival represents the first new bear resident since the 2021 fire season and the completion of renovations to its bear enclosures and renewal of its bear rehabilitation license from the CDFW.

LTWC expects to welcome additional bear cubs during this winter season.

For more information, visit LTWC.org .