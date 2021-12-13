Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care receives bear cub
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care has received its first bear cub of the 2021-22 winter season.
The bear cub is a California black bear from the Ponderosa community who appears to be only 10-to-11 months old, said the wildlife shelter in a press release. He weighs about 25 pounds and is generally in good health and is eating well.
“Fortunately, he has no apparent injuries or health issues,” said the release.
The Ponderosa community had been keeping a watchful eye on him and was hoping his mother would return, but after weeks of being alone, California Department of Fish and Wildlife decided that it was best that he be sent to LTWC for his overall care and well-being.
The Ponderosa bear cub will be cared for and taught essential survival skills for his eventual return to the wild. LTWC will continue to update everyone on the bear’s progress on their social media pages.
This new arrival represents the first new bear resident since the 2021 fire season and the completion of renovations to its bear enclosures and renewal of its bear rehabilitation license from the CDFW.
LTWC expects to welcome additional bear cubs during this winter season.
For more information, visit LTWC.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care receives bear cub
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care has received its first bear cub of the 2021-22 winter season.