Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care surpasses fundraising goal to build wildlife hospital

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Last year, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care (LTWC) announced ambitious plans to add a very important component to the long-term plan of its Rehabilitation Center.

This latest project– a first of its kind in the Lake Tahoe Basin– is a state-of-the-art wildlife hospital and recovery center. To build it, however, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care needed to raise $1 million.

Regular financial supporters, the Bently Foundation and MH Buckeye, stepped up in a major way by providing a challenge grant offering a dollar-for-dollar match up to $500,000 to fund the project. Longtime supporters of LTWC, the Bently Foundation and MH Buckeye continue to be incredibly instrumental in the evolution as a wildlife rehabilitation organization.

“We would not be where we are today without their unwavering commitment to the LTWC mission to rescue, rehabilitate and release injured and orphaned wildlife. And without their matching grant our vision of a wildlife hospital may have remained a dream deferred,” a LTWC press release stated.

“Raising $500,000 to meet this match was a huge challenge and an even bigger ask of our supporters– and yet, our Wildlife Heroes collectively said “challenge accepted” and went above and beyond to achieve it,“ the release continued.

Their community of Wildlife Heroes came together to raise more than $500,000 in just six months, satisfying the match and turning their big dream into a big plan!

The global support and generosity of The Bently Foundation and MH Buckeye and so many individual donors made this happen. They are true Wildlife Heroes!

LTWC anticipates that construction of the new building will start in Spring of 2022 (as soon as the weather and snowpack allows) and has targeted the Spring of 2023 to be fully operational.

Follow them on social media or visit LTWC.org for more information on a Grand Opening Celebration as we near completion…and THANK YOU to all who continue to support our mission. In the meantime, click https://ltwc.org/wildlife-hospital/ for more information on the wildlife and recovery center project.