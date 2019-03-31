Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care takes in emaciated bear cub found near Paradise

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care has taken in a third bear cub in the span of a month.

The cub, named Paradise, was received March 21 — nine days after two cubs found on the side of a road near Yreka, California, were delivered to the wildlife rehabilitation center in South Lake Tahoe.

Wildlife officials believe a poacher illegally separated the two cubs, who were about 4-6 weeks old, from their mother. Their arrival marked the earliest time in the year that the rehabilitation center had received cubs.

Unlike those two cubs, Paradise is a second-year cub. He was found near Paradise, California and was very emaciated, according to LTWC.

He was brought to the rehabilitation center at the request of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Once the bear puts on adequate weight he will be released into the wild. LTWC expects to have Paradise for six to eight weeks.

The prognosis at this time looks promising, according to LTWC.

As for the other two younger cubs, named Blaze and Yreka, they will likely be released sometime early next year within a 75-mile radius of where they came from. The fact that the two are brother makes the rehabilitation process easier, according to LTWC.

To learn more about LTWC, visit http://www.ltwc.org and like them on Facebook (Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care). Donations to help support the cubs can be made at http://www.ltwc.org/support/donate.