Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care’s ‘Born to Be Wild’ fundraiser raises $5000 in its second year

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Last Saturday, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care’s (LTWC) second annual “Born to Be Wild” fundraiser increased its attendance from last year, raised over $5000, and received 150 items from their wishlist, making it possible for them to improve care during the “baby season.”

Catherine Mendez, executive director of LTWC, said that there’s been a 34% increase of patients as compared to this time last year. In their press release for the event, LTWC called the spring its “busiest and most critical season.” Animals are typically giving birth and raising their young in the spring, which also means that LTWC typically receives more orphaned and injured baby animals in the coming months.

Some of the baby animals being cared for at LTWC. Provided / LTWC

Attendees at the event were able to speak with staff about what they do, see presentations on animals and their behaviors, and ask questions about the educational material that the center provides, like their touch tables. In total, the event had approximately 210 attendees, raised $5,179.51 and received 150 items with an estimated value of over $5,500.

This year for the fundraiser, the center introduced a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility. LTWC is entering its final phases of their capital campaign, most notably the education center, where they hope to present more with their animal ambassadors, like Porky the porcupine, who was present at the event. To attend the tour, LTWC encouraged a monetary contribution or donation of wishlist items like paper towels and heating pads.

A pile of donations at LTWC’s Born to Be Wild fundraiser. Provided / LTWC

LTWC has long relied on community generosity—their new buildings were funded through a capital campaign. Their fawn enclosure, which completed funding last year, is the largest in the state. Though fawns aren’t usually coming from the Lake Tahoe Basin, other wildlife centers around the state can get overwhelmed with their patients, and LTWC can now provide a space to relieve that pressure.

In the future, Mendez said they are interested in continuing their education efforts, especially because of the high number of tourists that come to the Basin. The center is looking into expanding their ambassadors, which also include Ozzy, the American kestrel, and Phoenix the red-tailed hawk. The center is also focusing on re-nesting efforts and mobilizing volunteers during this particularly busy time of the year.

More information on Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care can be found on their website at ltwc.org .

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.