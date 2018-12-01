Lake Tahoe women win, will play Sunday for state championship

VENTURA, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College will fight for a state championship Sunday.

Angie Hurtado and Alyssa Williams scored second half goals Friday to lift the Lady Coyotes over the San Bernardino Valley Wolverines 2-0 and into the title game of the California Community College Athletic Association Women’s Soccer State Championships in Ventura, Calif.

The Coyotes (21-0-4) will face Santiago Canyon (23-0) at 2 p.m. for state supremacy.

Lake Tahoe made its first appearance in the state tournament and will appear in its first title game.

Hurtado, of Sparks, Nev., broke a scoreless tie in the 77thminute off an assist from Annie Brejc, of South Lake Tahoe.

Brejc attempted to split two defenders and was falling to the ground when she made a nifty pass to Hurtado, who gathered the pass and fired the ball into the net for the game winner.

Alyssa Williams, of Minden, Nev., sealed the game with an insurance goal in the 90thminute.

Emily Roberts, of Mammoth Lakes, rocketed a shot off the post and Williams was in the right spot to collect the rebound.

Lake Tahoe goalie Claudia Janese, of South Lake Tahoe, earned her 13thwin of the season after making four saves.