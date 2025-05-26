Lake Tahoe’s future is brighter because of you (Opinion)

As another fiscal year ends for the Tahoe Fund, we find ourselves reflecting on the unwavering commitment of our supporters and partners — and all that we’ve been able to accomplish together.

Last year, we awarded more than $1.7 million in funding to over 60 projects and helped secure nearly $52 million in public funds. These are impressive figures in their own right, but the real success is represented by those who believe in the future of Lake Tahoe and helped make this happen.

One example of a project supported last year was the BurnBot pilot in Incline Village. An innovative suite of remote-operated tools designed to safely reduce excess forest fuels, BurnBot has already made a significant impact in wildfire prevention. Now, we are working alongside our partners to expand BurnBot’s role in helping to protect our neighborhoods.

Additionally, one of the largest restoration projects in Tahoe is underway at the Upper Truckee Marsh in South Lake. Alongside our partners, we provided critical funding to help the California Tahoe Conservancy acquire the former Motel 6 property and its surrounding 31 acres. Now, thanks to an additional $200,000 raised by our donors, the project can move into the demolition phase. We are excited to see this next step in the restoration of this sensitive wetland to a healthy filtration system for Lake Tahoe.

On Tahoe’s East Shore, new and expanded parking lots along SR-28 are being built to provide a necessary alternative for cars dangerously parked along the highway. This is a key piece to extending the popular East Shore Trail. Over the coming years, we will work closely with our partners to design, fund, and build the next eight miles of trail to Spooner Summit—connecting more people to the lake in sustainable ways.

These milestones are the result of the commitment of our Stewardship Circle members and the generosity of over 1,500 donors who believe in a better, healthier Lake Tahoe. Together, we are proving that philanthropy can power real, tangible change. Every dollar given, every hour of time and energy invested, has translated into meaningful progress for Lake Tahoe.

The story of this past year is not just one of numbers, but of shared stewardship and collective action. As we look ahead, we want to thank you for continuing to stand with us—to improve the Lake Tahoe environment for all to enjoy.

Amy Berry is the CEO of the Tahoe Fund. Verdi DiSesa is the Tahoe Fund Board Chair.