Lake Tahoe’s Most Remarkable Women inaugural event on Thursday at Hard Rock

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After analyzing hundreds of submitted nominations, finalists were chosen and next week the winners will be announced during the inaugural Lake Tahoe’s Most Remarkable Women awards ceremony.

The family-friendly dinner event, sponsored by the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

“This celebration is all about recognizing the remarkable women who are doing remarkable things in the Lake Tahoe communities,” said Rob Galloway, publisher of the Tribune. “It should be fun.”

There are three finalists each in six categories.

Business Person/Entrepreneur: Debbie Brown, Rachel Carlson, Janet Pahl

Communty Advocate: Michelle Gomez, Cheryl Millham, Marissa Muscat

Mentor/Teacher: Bridey Heidel, Amy Jackson, Robyn Rasmussen

Woman to Watch: Jennifer Lukins, Shannon Maguire, Jude Wood

First responder: Leona Allen, Jenny Alustiza, Kim George

Athlete: Carissa Buchholz, Tiffany Good, Tasha Thomas

The doors open at 5 p.m. accompanied by music with dinner at 6.

Comedian Kat Simmons will provide some laughs and the awards ceremony will follow.

Cowork Tahoe co-founder Jamie Orr will be the master of ceremonies.

Admission is $45 ($50.02 including fees) and includes dinner and a beverage. Tickets may be purchased online in advance at tinyurl.com/Remarkable-Women-Tahoe.

For information, call Galloway at 530-542-8046 or email to rgalloway@tahoedailytribune.com.